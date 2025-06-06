Goldi Solar targets IPO post Havells investment

Premium Ishver Dholakiya, founder and MD, Goldi Solar

Gujarat-based solar module manufacturer Goldi Solar Pvt Ltd, which recently agreed to sell a minority stake to Havells India Ltd, is likely to launch its initial public offering (IPO) by early next year, two people familiar with the matter told VCCircle. Last month, India’s largest electrical equipment maker announced a Rs ......