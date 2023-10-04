Global Startup Summit 2023 comes to Hyderabad on 7th October

Global Startup Summit 2023 | Hyderabad Edition will be held at the Avasa Hotel, Hitech City in Hyderabad on 7th October 2023.

The in-person co-organised summit with International D2C Conclave & Global Startups Pitch Battles is poised to see subject-matter experts from startup industries, venture capitalists & investors, expert entrepreneurs, prominent speakers, CEOs, decision-makers and founders offering their insightful opinions on current and upcoming business initiatives. There will be over 9 hours of interesting panel discussions on current startups & technological developments, the startup funding environment and international business trends. In its fourth edition in India, the summit aims to bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and experts from around the country under one roof to create a trustworthy network exchange. Global Startup Summit is committed to providing a platform for diverse perspectives and ideas, and connecting entrepreneurs with the funding, technological & marketing resources and mentorship they need to succeed. Global Startup Summit is set to be a major platform for entrepreneurs and founders to launch or relaunch their startups and gain huge traction for their target market and fast-paced scale. Global Startup Summit is a platform to encourage the Indian startup ecosystem and an initiative to bridge the gap between startups and investors. It is an initiative to connect the startup community for collective networking and progress.

Delegates at Global Startup Summit 2023 can learn from various senior industry leaders, exchange expertise with them, network with investors and imbibe industry insights directly from the source. Guests will also have the opportunity to individually meet top decision-makers, funding experts, business owners and influencers. Startups looking to raise funds should register themselves for Global Startup Battles with Live pitching to raise funds with Investors’ panels.

The summit day promises to be a captivating experience for budding entrepreneurs and startup founders, complete with opportunities for face-to-face interaction with potential clients & venture capitalists, a chance to receive seed & series A funding and other sponsored benefits. It is the ideal opportunity to generate buzz early in the year and connect with the best startup founders in the country! Top speakers at the event include Naiyya Saggi - The Good Glam, Rupessh Goel - Silicon Valley Bank, Mohan Das – Student Pitch Deck,

Gaurav Ghai - Html Hints, Ananya Narang – Entourage, Harshak Sinha – DigiTea, Amit Lakhotia – Park, Saurabh Goel – Amber, Nikhil Sikri - Zolo Stays, Ravi Chamria – Zeeve, Anirudh Pandita – LOCO. Many of the Venture Capitalists & Investors who are coming include Maneesh Bhandari - GrowthPal Technologies, Akhil Singhal - Technotreon Intellectual Ventures, Pankaj Gupta - EthAum Venture Partners, Ravi Teja Gupta - Guptaji Invests, Harsh Gupta - Flourish Ventures Pvt Ltd, Ahmed khan - Clay Capital & Urban Angels. The event will also witness Masterclasses & panel discussions by some other influencers which include CA Anshul Gupta, Preet Ghanani, Shashwat Verma, Mohmed Abubacker, Arun Sharma, Abhishek Kar, Chahal Verma, G Sai Kiran, Mansi Mittal, Anangsha Alammyan. The event has over 40+ speakers, 25+ Investors & over 350+ Delegates coming in for an insightful day.

The event is supported by National Employee Regulatory System (NERS), Student Pitch Deck (SPD), Ono Creators, PrintFry.in, Mojo Startup Advisory, 3x Events India, Global Startups Club, Business Cricket League, DrinkAD & many more who are making this event possible.

The event is scheduled to be hosted at the Avasa Hotel, Hyderabad in the trendy Hitech City area. Global Startup Summit 2023 | Hyderabad Edition aims to offer excellent exposure and benefits such as branding, media placement and access to our growing community of high-powered and upwardly-mobile startup ecosystem stakeholders. The event is following the massive success it received in Mumbai, Bengaluru & New Delhi in 2023 with over 350 attendance in each edition.

Tickets can be purchased on www.globalstartups.club or third-party platforms like Allevents and Paytm Insider.

Tickets Package as below:-

Startup Pitching + Delegate Pass

Pitching Ticket for Live Investor Pitching in separate room! Full-day access to GSS - Hyderabad. Morning Tea / Coffee Networking Pass. 5 - Star Lunch pass for 1 (one). High Tea & Networking Pass. Access to the main stage with Fireside Chats, Mojo Talks, Panel Discussions, Startup Battles and Power Startup & Creator Awards.

₹6,500.00 (+ GST)

Gold Delegate Pass

Full-day access to GSS - Hyderabad. Morning Tea / Coffee Networking Pass. Lunch pass for 1 (one). High Tea Pass. Access to the main stage with Fireside Chats, Mojo Talks, Panel Discussions, Startup Battles and Power Startup & Creator Awards.

₹3,250.00 (+ GST)

Silver Delegate Pass (Does not include Lunch Pass)

Full-day access to GSS - Creator. Morning Tea / Coffee Networking Pass. Does not include Lunch pass. High Tea Pass. Access to the main stage with Fireside Chats, Mojo Talks, Panel Discussions, Startup Battles and Power Startup & Creator Awards.

₹1650.00 (+ GST)

