Global IT outage affects Indian airlines, brokerages

Passenger aircraft parked at Mumbai airport | Credit: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas/File Photo

Indian airlines and some brokerages faced technical and operational disruptions on Friday amid a global IT outage, multiple traders and airlines said.

Several major oil and gas trading desks in London and Singapore were struggling to execute trades due to a cyber outage, six industry sources told Reuters. LSEG Group's Workspace news and data platform also suffered an outage, affecting user access worldwide.

"We are currently experiencing technical challenges with our service provider, affecting online services including booking, check-in, and manage booking functionalities," SpiceJet said on social media platform X.

IndiGo, Akasa Air, Vistara, Air India and Air India Express also posted messages on X saying they were facing issues.

New Delhi airport said it too faced some IT issues and some services were temporarily affected.

Among the brokerages in India, Nuvama Wealth Management, Edelweiss Mutual Fund, Motilal Oswal, IIFL Securities, 5Paisa Capital and Angel Broking are facing technical difficulties, traders at the brokerages told Reuters.

None of the brokerages responded to emails seeking confirmation and comment.

India's interbank trading platforms were functioning, however, and banks said they were able to execute bonds and foreign exchange transactions without any issues.

A source at the country's central bank said they were aware of the global outage but their systems were functional.

Widespread outages affecting banks, telecom networks and media were reported in Australia, possibly linked to an issue at global cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike. Major U.S. airlines also issued ground stops citing communications issues.

Crowdstrike ran a recorded phone message on Friday saying it was aware of reports of crashes on Microsoft's Windows operating system relating to its Falcon sensor.

