facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • Global Infrastructure Partners takes a haircut from India thermal power bet

Global Infrastructure Partners takes a haircut from India thermal power bet

Premium
Global Infrastructure Partners takes a haircut from India thermal power bet
Credit: Pixabay

Dainik Bhaskar Group’s DB Power Ltd has repurchased Global Infrastructure Partners’ (GIP) stake in its thermal power business for Rs 400 crore, in a deal that has facilitated the investor’s exit, two people with knowledge of the deal said.  The buyback was funded through the company’s internal accruals, the people cited ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Nuvama Wealth backer PAG nears one-fourth mark for new Asia buyout fund

Finance

Nuvama Wealth backer PAG nears one-fourth mark for new Asia buyout fund

Sensex, Nifty end lower; IT, financial stocks drag after US Fed's rate hike

Finance

Sensex, Nifty end lower; IT, financial stocks drag after US Fed's rate hike

Tata Group mulling fresh investment in Neu

General

Tata Group mulling fresh investment in Neu

Emerging market investors turn increasingly bullish for Q2: HSBC survey

Finance

Emerging market investors turn increasingly bullish for Q2: HSBC survey

Premium
Warbug Pincus-backed Good Glamm raising fresh capital for overseas expansion

Consumer

Warbug Pincus-backed Good Glamm raising fresh capital for overseas expansion

Premium
Ixigo paves path for return to profitability this FY

TMT

Ixigo paves path for return to profitability this FY

Advertisement