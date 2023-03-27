Global Infrastructure Partners set to seal bolt-on deal in India

Premium
Infrastructure-focused private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) is set to close a bolt-on acquisition in India, after stitching at least five exit deals over the past two years, VCCircle has learnt. The US-based alternative investment firm, which entered India about five years ago with the acquisition of IDFC Alternatives’ infrastructure ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.