Global firm Aceto acquires Ahmedabad-based Finar

Aceto, a global provider of speciality materials for life sciences and advanced tech end-markets, today announced the acquisition of a majority stake in Indian firm Finar Ltd.

Finar is a manufacturer, supplier and distributor of pharmaceutical excipients, lab chemicals, aquaculture inputs and food-grade additives. The company is based in Ahmedabad.

The acquisition complements Aceto’s growth strategy, enhancing and expanding the company’s manufacturing footprint, R&D capabilities and quality expertise, the statement said.

"We are excited to bring together Finar and Aceto to give customers of both companies more solutions to support their supply chains globally," said Gilles Cottier, chief executive officer, Aceto.

"With Finar team’s help, we continue to strengthen our manufacturing expertise and expand our product offerings for the pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and vaccine end-markets. Finar’s established reputation as a partner and supplier to the global pharma industry, and commitment to producing high quality products, mirrors Aceto’s guiding business principles and is complementary to our other recent acquisitions of Syntor, A&C and IsleChem," he said.

Finar manufactures pharma ingredients including solvents, advanced intermediates, and GMP excipients used in both small and large molecule applications. Finar also provides customers with regulatory and documentation support including drug master filing and has an R&D team with expertise in developing specialised excipients for complex formulations.