GIC, Asiya Capital-backed company that runs Marriott, Hyatt hotels strikes M&A

Premium A Hyatt hotel in Mumbai. | Credit: Reuters/Adeel Halim

A Gurugram, Haryana-based company that manages hotels under the Marriott, Sheraton, and Hyatt brands has struck a deal to acquire a hotel in the technology hub of Bengaluru. Samhi Hotels Ltd, which counts Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC and Kuwaiti investment firm Asiya Capital among its investors, is acquiring the Fortune ......