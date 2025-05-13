Gensol MD Anmol Jaggi, director Puneet Jaggi resign after SEBI order
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • People
  • Gensol MD Anmol Jaggi, director Puneet Jaggi resign after SEBI order

Gensol MD Anmol Jaggi, director Puneet Jaggi resign after SEBI order

By Reuters

  • 13 May 2025
Gensol MD Anmol Jaggi, director Puneet Jaggi resign after SEBI order
Anmol Jaggi, co-founder of Gensol and BluSmart

Gensol Engineering said on Monday Managing Director Anmol Singh Jaggi and Whole-time Director Puneet Singh Jaggi have resigned, nearly a month after India's market regulator barred them from holding key positions in the company.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India took a slew of actions against Gensol in April, including barring its founders from holding key positions saying they diverted funds raised for business towards personal luxury purchases.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal last week refused a request by Gensol to stay SEBI's order.

Advertisement

Anmol and Puneet said in their resignation letters they were "resigning due to the direction given under SEBI Interim Order dated April 15, 2025".

Late in April, India's financial crime fighting agency raided the company's premises and seized documents and electronic devices. SEBI had also ordered a forensic audit of the company.

SEBI had also alleged the company had defaulted on loans, including those taken to finance EV purchases for their ride-hailing start-up BluSmart Mobility.

Advertisement

Gensol has denied defaulting on loans.

Anmol and Puneet's exits follow resignations by three independent directors in April following the SEBI order.

Shares closed 5% lower on Monday. Gensol shares have fallen nearly 90% since March 3, when Care Edge downgraded the firm's credit rating citing ongoing debt repayment delays.

Advertisement
Gensol EngineeringSEBIBluSmart

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Fasanara Capital appoints former Shuaa Capital CEO to lead MENA expansion

Finance

Fasanara Capital appoints former Shuaa Capital CEO to lead MENA expansion

Blackstone-backed ASK appoints former Jio-BlackRock exec to lead equity strategy

Finance

Blackstone-backed ASK appoints former Jio-BlackRock exec to lead equity strategy

Former HDFC Bank, Axis Bank exec joins Equirus Group as vice chairman

People

Former HDFC Bank, Axis Bank exec joins Equirus Group as vice chairman

VC-backed LoanTap's co-founder Vikas Kumar dies in accident

People

VC-backed LoanTap's co-founder Vikas Kumar dies in accident

Insurance broker Howden appoints new India MD, M&A head

Finance

Insurance broker Howden appoints new India MD, M&A head

UK's BII appoints former Omidyar Network partner to helm India ops

Finance

UK's BII appoints former Omidyar Network partner to helm India ops

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW