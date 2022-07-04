Stay Home. Read Quality News
ADVERTISEMENT
  1. Home
  2. Finance
Finance
By
Genpact founder Pramod Bhasin chaired Punjab-focused startup platform plans VC fund
Photo Credit: 123RF.com

Innovation Mission Punjab (IMPunjab), a private-public platform aimed to boost entrepreneurship in the northern state, plans to...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
ADVERTISEMENT
UPCOMING EVENTS
ADVERTISEMENT
OPEN APP