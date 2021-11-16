GENLEAP raises Rs 60 cr in seed funding

Genleap Ecosystem Pvt Ltd which operates GENLEAP, a DNA-based self-discovery, upskilling and employability platform, on Tuesday said it has raised Rs 60 crore (around $6.8 million) in a seed round.

The round saw participation from Vivek Vaidya, the founder of Super(set) start-up studio; Kevin Donlon, Managing Member at Stono River Partners LLC; Ayush Singh, president and chief executive officer (CEO) - Restech Global; Mohit Juneja, director of Mas Infratech; Rashed Mahmood, CEO and director, Dipon Group, and Mike Holland, CEO of Embassy REIT.

Gurugram headquartered GENLEAP, which is offers services both in edtech and HR tech, was founded by Sachin Sandhir, Nimish Gupta, Nitin Thakur and Shweta Kataria. The platform provides services that include DNA-based self-discovery, upskilling, and employability over a career lifecycle.

The company said it has partnered with Switzerland-based Karmagenes to pursue further research in the use of genomics and genetic psychology to augment its offering in self-discovery.

GENLEAP has also partnered with educational institutions like the Amity Schools and universities, G.D. Goenka Schools, and IIS University, it said.

“With GENLEAP, we intend to make a difference to the lives of the next generation of children and professionals by addressing the challenges of discovery, skilling, and employability. We are confident of making a huge social impact and difference to the lives of millions of people in India.” Sachin Sandhir, Nimish Gupta, Nitin Thakur and Shweta Kataria said in a joint press statement.