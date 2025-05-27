General Catalyst-backed fintech Wishfin to merge with bootstrapped firm

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Noida-based Wishfin, a digital financial marketplace that counts global asset manager Franklin Templeton and venture capital firm General Catalyst among its backers, has agreed to merge with a Mumbai-based bootstrapped financial services company that distributes loans through its platform in a share-swap deal. Mywish Marketplaces Pvt. Ltd, which operates Wishfin, is ......