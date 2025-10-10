General Atlantic’s Actis to spin off African real estate arm
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

General Atlantic’s Actis to spin off African real estate arm

By Dilasha Seth

  • 10 Oct 2025
Premium
General Atlantic’s Actis to spin off African real estate arm
Credit: Pexels

Actis, the sustainable infrastructure investment arm of US-based $100-billion growth equity investor General Atlantic, is spinning off its African real estate division into a new entity as part of its plan to streamline non-core businesses, VCCircle has gathered. London-headquartered Actis, which was acquired by General Atlantic last year to build a ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Pro
EQT-owned Zelestra set to name renewable energy veteran new India chief

Infrastructure

EQT-owned Zelestra set to name renewable energy veteran new India chief

Premium
KP Group's founder Faruk Patel on multiplying green-energy capacity and M&A plans

Infrastructure

KP Group's founder Faruk Patel on multiplying green-energy capacity and M&A plans

Pro
Blackstone's plan to rope in India clean energy veteran falls through

Infrastructure

Blackstone's plan to rope in India clean energy veteran falls through

Norwegian state fund invests $20 mn in IPO-bound SAEL

Infrastructure

Norwegian state fund invests $20 mn in IPO-bound SAEL

Pro
CPPIB-backed ReNew Energy may rework India IPO plan as US delisting stretches on

Infrastructure

CPPIB-backed ReNew Energy may rework India IPO plan as US delisting stretches on

Premium
Africa-focussed VC The Catalyst Fund bags US LP for climate-tech fund

Infrastructure

Africa-focussed VC The Catalyst Fund bags US LP for climate-tech fund

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW