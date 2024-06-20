General Atlantic, Ares Asia pull out $120 mn from India portfolio firm

Premium
Private equity firm General Atlantic and special situations investor Ares Asia have mopped up a total of almost $120 million by selling their stake in an Indian non-bank lender, as alternative investment firms continue to monetize their bets on local companies to benefit from a stock market euphoria. General Atlantic, which ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.