GEF Capital sets sight on higher corpus as returning LP plans to up cheque size

Premium Raj Pai, Founding Partner - South Asia, GEF Capital Partners

GEF Capital Partners, an India-focused clean energy private equity investor which is raising its third climate-focused fund, has tapped a returning limited partner for the new investment vehicle. The PE firm, which has invested in companies such as Ratan Tata-backed ElectraEV, is also likely targeting a higher corpus for the South Asia Growth Fund III as it onboards ......