GEF Capital sets sight on higher corpus as returning LP plans to up cheque size

Premium
GEF Capital Partners, an India-focused clean energy private equity investor which is raising its third climate-focused fund, has tapped a returning limited partner for the new investment vehicle. The PE firm, which has invested in companies such as Ratan Tata-backed ElectraEV, is also likely targeting a higher corpus for the South Asia Growth Fund III as it onboards ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.