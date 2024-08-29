Gaja Capital-backed firm to acquire NSE unit’s digital exam biz
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Gaja Capital-backed firm to acquire NSE unit’s digital exam biz

Gaja Capital-backed firm to acquire NSE unit’s digital exam biz

By TEAM VCC

  • 29 Aug 2024
Premium
Gaja Capital-backed firm to acquire NSE unit’s digital exam biz
Credit: Pexels

An education company backed by mid-market private equity firm Gaja Capital is stitching a deal to acquire the digital examination business of NSEIT Ltd, a step-down subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange.  The development comes less than four months after NSEIT agreed to sell its technology business vertical to Bahrain’s Investcorp ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Gaja Capital-backed firm to acquire NSE unit's digital exam biz

Consumer

Gaja Capital-backed firm to acquire NSE unit's digital exam biz

Hillhouse to buy Dulwich schools in Asia for around $600 mn

Consumer

Hillhouse to buy Dulwich schools in Asia for around $600 mn

Pro
How was Bengaluru-based sweets maker valued in PE deal with MO Alts?

Consumer

How was Bengaluru-based sweets maker valued in PE deal with MO Alts?

GRM Overseas buys stake in Sixth Sense Ventures-backed Rage Coffee

Consumer

GRM Overseas buys stake in Sixth Sense Ventures-backed Rage Coffee

Whiteboard Capital closes second fund at $36 mn, double of initial target

Consumer

Whiteboard Capital closes second fund at $36 mn, double of initial target

Bikaji Foods' management snubs prospects of possible sale

Consumer

Bikaji Foods' management snubs prospects of possible sale

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW