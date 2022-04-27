Future Generali India onboards Bruce de Broize as MD, CEO

Global insurance and asset management company Generali Asia, said it has appointed Bruce de Broize as the managing director and chief executive officer of Future Generali India Life Insurance (FGILI).

The appointment follows Generali’s move to consolidate its position in FGILI by completing the transaction to become the majority stakeholder, it said in a statement on Wednesday.

The announcement comes after Future Enterprises recently sold its 25% stake to its Italian joint venture partner Generali.

“I am excited to be taking on this new role, especially at this time when Generali marks its new growth chapter in India. I am inspired by the company we have built and look forward to leading our business as a lifetime partner to our customers, distributors and business partners in India," said Broize.

Broize has a career spanning over 34 years of life and P&C insurance experience.

He has also held a range of senior leadership roles to drive strategic initiatives across Asia.

Prior to this, Broize was the regional head of distribution for Generali Asia based in Hong Kong where he oversaw life, health and p&c distribution for Generali’s operations across China, Hong Kong, Thailand, Indonesia, India, Vietnam, Malaysia and the Philippines.

Earlier, he had also worked at the global insurance organization AIG for more than 11 years playing different roles such as the senior vice president and regional vice president.

Broize holds a master’s degree in business leadership from the University of South Africa and an honours degree in economics.

“Bruce has been a catalyst since he joined the company. He’s proven to be an effective leader at driving strategic initiatives and managing profitable growth which will be a huge asset for our business in India.

We are confident in his ability to capitalise on the growth opportunities ahead and have seen first-hand his commitment to our people, our customers, our business partners and our agents," said Rob Leonardi, regional CEO for Asia, Generali.

Broize will take over from Miranjit Mukherjee who was serving as interim chief executive officer (CEO) since September 2021.

Launched in 2006, Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd, offers total insurance solutions across both the individual and the group front.

It is headquartered in Mumbai and the company has a presence in more than 1,100 locations in India. FGILI is backed by Generali and Future Group.