French PE firm Amethis strikes first bet from new Africa fund

Premium Amethis founders Luc Rigouzzo (left) and Laurent Demey | Credit: Amethis

Amethis, a French private equity firm that backs mid-sized businesses in Africa and Europe and manages assets worth over $1.2 billion, has struck the first bet from its third pan-African investment vehicle. The Paris-headquartered PE firm, which manages a portfolio of over 40 companies, has picked up a majority stake ......