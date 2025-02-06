French PE firm Amethis strikes first bet from new Africa fund
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

French PE firm Amethis strikes first bet from new Africa fund

By Dilasha Seth

  • 06 Feb 2025
Premium
French PE firm Amethis strikes first bet from new Africa fund
Amethis founders Luc Rigouzzo (left) and Laurent Demey | Credit: Amethis

Amethis, a French private equity firm that backs mid-sized businesses in Africa and Europe and manages assets worth over $1.2 billion, has struck the first bet from its third pan-African investment vehicle.   The Paris-headquartered PE firm, which manages a portfolio of over 40 companies, has picked up a majority stake ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Piramal Alternatives-backed Harmony Organics weighs pre-IPO funding

Manufacturing

Piramal Alternatives-backed Harmony Organics weighs pre-IPO funding

Premium
Dembla Valves gets pre-IPO funding from alternative investment fund, others

Manufacturing

Dembla Valves gets pre-IPO funding from alternative investment fund, others

Pro
Kedaara missing the exit benchmark as portfolio firm targets $825 mn valuation

Manufacturing

Kedaara missing the exit benchmark as portfolio firm targets $825 mn valuation

JK Paper to acquire Quadragen VetHealth, forays into animal nutrition business

Manufacturing

JK Paper to acquire Quadragen VetHealth, forays into animal nutrition business

Pro
Top GPs, family office-anchored funds back industrial firm at over $1 bn valuation

Manufacturing

Top GPs, family office-anchored funds back industrial firm at over $1 bn valuation

Pro
TPG set to strike new private equity deal in India

Manufacturing

TPG set to strike new private equity deal in India

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW