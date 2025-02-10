French PE Amethis marks second exit from Fund II, monetises six-year-old bet

Premium Amethis founders Luc Rigouzzo (left) and Laurent Demey | Credit: Amethis

French private equity firm Amethis, which backs mid-sized businesses in Africa and Europe and manages $1.2 billion worth of assets, has fully monetised its six-year-old investment in a Mozambique wheat milling company. The Paris-headquartered PE firm has fully exited its joint investment in Mozambique’s leading miller and packaged food manufacturer Merec Industries, alongside ......