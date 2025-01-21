French firm Vinci, BlackRock-owned GIP’s joint India deal hits a roadblock
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Infrastructure
  • French firm Vinci, BlackRock-owned GIP’s joint India deal hits a roadblock

French firm Vinci, BlackRock-owned GIP’s joint India deal hits a roadblock

By Aman Malik

  • 21 Jan 2025
Premium
French firm Vinci, BlackRock-owned GIP’s joint India deal hits a roadblock

A proposed joint investment by French concessions and construction company Vinci SA and US-based private equity firm Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), owned by asset management giant BlackRock, in the Indian highways sector has fallen through, VCCircle has learnt.  Vinci Highways, a subsidiary of Vinci Concessions, and GIP had said in September ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Table Space names two co-founders as co-CEOs after founder's death

Infrastructure

Table Space names two co-founders as co-CEOs after founder's death

Premium
Actis ropes in key financial backer for $350 mn Egypt energy deal

Infrastructure

Actis ropes in key financial backer for $350 mn Egypt energy deal

Emaar in talks with Adani, other Indian groups to sell stake in local business

Infrastructure

Emaar in talks with Adani, other Indian groups to sell stake in local business

Premium
KKR's highways InvIT aims to double AUM to over $5.5 bn in growth drive

Infrastructure

KKR's highways InvIT aims to double AUM to over $5.5 bn in growth drive

Premium
Exclusive: CardinalStone PE loops in LP for Africa cleantech deal

Infrastructure

Exclusive: CardinalStone PE loops in LP for Africa cleantech deal

Ecozen raises $23 mn from Northern Arc, responsAbility and others

Infrastructure

Ecozen raises $23 mn from Northern Arc, responsAbility and others

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW