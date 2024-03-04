France's Babilou exiting Indian pre-school chain as business flounders

Premium
French company Babilou has decided to exit its six-year-old bet on India’s education sector as it struck a deal to sell its stake in a local pre-school chain to a UK-headquartered school chain backed by a private equity firm. Babilou, which provides daycare and childcare services, has sold its majority stake in Chennai-based ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.