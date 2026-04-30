Founders invest Rs 40 crore in Kissht at a premium days before IPO

As fintech lenders evolve beyond single-product models, Kissht’s IPO journey is also reflecting a broader transition in its business strategy. The company’s founders, Ranvir Singh and Krishnan Vishwanathan, have invested approximately ₹40 crore at ₹201 per share, signalling continued commitment even as the business expands into new segments.

While Kissht initially built its presence in consumer lending, recent years have seen the platform expand into adjacent credit products, including offerings such as loan against property. This diversification reflects a shift towards building a more comprehensive credit ecosystem rather than a single-category play.

The evolution is also visible in its operating metrics. The company has scaled its AUM to nearly ₹6,000 crore, supported by a growing and maturing customer base. Alongside, improvements in profitability and operating metrics suggest a business that is not only expanding in scale but also evolving in structure.

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Industry observers note that fintech models that successfully transition into multi-product platforms tend to improve both customer lifetime value and portfolio stability over time. In that context, Kissht’s expansion into secured and semi-secured segments could mark an important phase in its growth journey.

Founder participation at a premium to the IPO band adds another layer to this narrative. It suggests alignment not just with current performance, but with the direction in which the business is evolving.

As public market investors evaluate fintech IPOs through the lens of sustainability and diversification, such shifts in business model, combined with promoter conviction, may become key differentiators.

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NOTE: No TechCircle Journalist was involved in the creation/production of this content.

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