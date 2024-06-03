Forvis Mazars plans India expansion as global merger takes effect

Premium Bharat Dhawan, managing partner at Forvis Mazars in India

Forvis Mazars, the global tax advisory, audit, and consultancy firm formed after the merger of US-based Forvis and Paris-headquartered Mazars, plans to increase its headcount in India and enter new areas to expand its local business, a top executive told VCCircle. Bharat Dhawan, managing partner at Forvis Mazars in India, said ......