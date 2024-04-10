facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Former Singularity exec-led investment firm rolls out maiden fund

Former Singularity exec-led investment firm rolls out maiden fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 10 Apr 2024
Premium
Former Singularity exec-led investment firm rolls out maiden fund
Apurva Patel, founder, Synergy Capital Partners

An investment firm led by Apurva Patel, former fund manager at private equity firm Singularity AMC, has floated its maiden investment vehicle to back companies in the consumer and enterprise segments.   Patel was fund manager of Singularity Growth Opportunities Fund, whose portfolio included men&#39;s apparel brand XYXX, coffee brand mCaffeine, luxury-focussed fashion e-tailer ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Former Singularity exec-led investment firm rolls out maiden fund

Finance

Former Singularity exec-led investment firm rolls out maiden fund

Verod-Kepple Africa Ventures raises $60 mn for maiden fund

Finance

Verod-Kepple Africa Ventures raises $60 mn for maiden fund

Premium
Early-stage VC Endiya Partners taps domestic LP for third fund

Finance

Early-stage VC Endiya Partners taps domestic LP for third fund

Pro
Exclusive: Affirma Capital raising maiden India private equity fund, gets LP cheque

Finance

Exclusive: Affirma Capital raising maiden India private equity fund, gets LP cheque

Premium
Bain Capital logs off from another India bet with tepid returns

Finance

Bain Capital logs off from another India bet with tepid returns

IndusInd Bank promoters to acquire 60% of Invesco's India arm

Finance

IndusInd Bank promoters to acquire 60% of Invesco's India arm

Advertisement