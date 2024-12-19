Former Motilal exec's Arnya crosses halfway mark for maiden fund

Premium Sharad Mittal, founder, Arnya Real Estate Fund Advisors

Arnya RealEstates Fund Advisors, floated by former Motilal Oswal executive Sharad Mittal, is expecting to raise the target corpus for its maiden real estate-focussed debt investment vehicle in the next six months, after rolling it out earlier this year. The Mumbai-based real estate investment firm, is looking to raise Rs 1,000 crore ......