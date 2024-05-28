Former Mahindra Partners, Omidyar execs' PE firm Amara makes manufacturing bet
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Manufacturing
  • Former Mahindra Partners, Omidyar execs' PE firm Amara makes manufacturing bet

Former Mahindra Partners, Omidyar execs' PE firm Amara makes manufacturing bet

By Priyal Mahtta

  • 28 May 2024
Premium
Former Mahindra Partners, Omidyar execs' PE firm Amara makes manufacturing bet
Parag Shah, founder, Amara Partners

Amara Partners, a private equity firm floated by Parag Shah, a former executive of Mahindra Partners, and Piyush Soone, a former executive of Omidyar Network, has invested in an automotive component manufacturing company.   The Mumbai-based investor, focused on mid-market companies as well as Series A and B startups, has backed publicly ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Articles

Hindalco unit Novelis targets up to $12.6 bn valuation in US IPO

Manufacturing

Hindalco unit Novelis targets up to $12.6 bn valuation in US IPO

Premium
Former Mahindra Partners, Omidyar execs' PE firm Amara makes manufacturing bet

Manufacturing

Former Mahindra Partners, Omidyar execs' PE firm Amara makes manufacturing bet

Saudi Arabia plans $10-bn Aramco share sale

Manufacturing

Saudi Arabia plans $10-bn Aramco share sale

UK's BII extends timeline for final tranche investment in Mahindra's EV arm

Manufacturing

UK's BII extends timeline for final tranche investment in Mahindra's EV arm

Siemens' India arm to list energy business into separate entity

Manufacturing

Siemens' India arm to list energy business into separate entity

Hindalco unit Novelis makes US IPO filing public

Manufacturing

Hindalco unit Novelis makes US IPO filing public

Advertisement