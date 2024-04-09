facebook-page-view
Former IFC exec teams up with Sangam Ventures cofounder to float VC fund

By Aman Rawat

  • 09 Apr 2024
Premium
Synapses founders Karthik Chandrasekar (left) and Ruchira Shukla

Ruchira Shukla, a former senior executive at International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private-sector investment arm of the World Bank Group, has teamed up with Karthik Chandrasekar, founder of early-stage climate fund Sangam Ventures, to set up a new venture capital fund.   The new VC fund, Synapses, is focused on investing in ......

