Former Havmor promoters get investor backing as they return to ice cream biz

Pro Hocco chairman Pradeep Chona (left) with managing director Ankit Chona. | Credit: Hocco/LinkedIn

The Chona family, which launched the popular ice-cream brand Havmor and later sold the Ahmedabad-based venture to South Korean conglomerate Lotte for over $150 million six years ago, has quietly made a re-entry into the ice-cream business and has roped in an institutional investor as an early backer. The family, which sells food products ......