Former Alibaba, 9Unicorns execs float VC fund

Premium Credit: 123RF.com

Raghav Bahl, former investment head of Alibaba India, has teamed up with Soham Avlani, former partner of homegrown venture capital 9Unicorns, to launch a new venture capital firm to invest in companies that have an “impressive product-market fit”. The VC firm, Promaft Partners, will focus on investing in early-stage companies. The ......