Former Affirma exec floats PE firm to back manufacturing companies
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement

Former Affirma exec floats PE firm to back manufacturing companies

By Aman Rawat

  • 13 Oct 2025
Premium
Former Affirma exec floats PE firm to back manufacturing companies
Mragank Jain

Mragank Jain, a former executive of the emerging markets-focused private equity firm Affirma Capital (formerly Standard Chartered Private Equity), has floated a new PE firm to invest in India’s mid-market manufacturing segment, VCCircle has gathered.  Jain, who has experience in investing across multiple sectors and has a track record of working ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

Authum Investment buys stake in Onida maker

Manufacturing

Authum Investment buys stake in Onida maker

Pro
Lighthouse spins blockbuster returns from second-time PE bet

Manufacturing

Lighthouse spins blockbuster returns from second-time PE bet

LG Electronics IPO fully subscribed within hours of launch

Manufacturing

LG Electronics IPO fully subscribed within hours of launch

Avataar Venture Partners leads Intangles' $30 mn Series B funding

Manufacturing

Avataar Venture Partners leads Intangles' $30 mn Series B funding

Premium
GEF-backed power products manufacturing firm eyes over $800 mn tag

Manufacturing

GEF-backed power products manufacturing firm eyes over $800 mn tag

Tiger Global-backed Infra.Market taps confidential route for $564 mn IPO

Manufacturing

Tiger Global-backed Infra.Market taps confidential route for $564 mn IPO

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW