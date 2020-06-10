Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. Infrastructure
Infrastructure
By
Former Welspun exec’s solar energy firm Avaada raising bridge round
Photo Credit: Pexels

Avaada Energy Pvt. Ltd, a solar energy company founded by serial entrepreneur Vineet Mittal, is raising a bridge round of funding...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS