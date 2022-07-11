Former Jubilant Food chief appointed to lead Eureka Forbes

Private equity major Advent International on Monday announced the appointment of former Jubilant Foodworks chief executive officer, Pratik Pota to lead its portfolio company, Eureka Forbes with effect from 16 August.

Pota, who has been appointed for a period of five years will lead the Aquaguard water purifier maker as its managing director & CEO, according to a filing to the exchanges on Monday.

Pota will lead the management team to continue scaling the business, solidifying Eureka Forbes' market leadership position and delivering innovative products for a growing customer base, Eureka Forbes said in its filing.

Until recently, Pota was CEO at Jubilant Foodworks Ltd., that operates the Domino's Pizza franchise in India.

Pota drove a major digital transformation at Jubilant Food that helped Domino's emerge as India's largest direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand. Prior to joining Jubilant Food, Pota has held leadership roles in PepsiCo, Airtel and Hindustan Unilever Ltd., in a career spanning more than 30 years.

Sahil Dalal, managing director at Advent, said, "Pratik's depth of experience makes him an ideal entrepreneurial leader to transform Eureka Forbes into the leading technology driven consumer centric organization across products and services. A seasoned business leader, with a strong commercial acumen, he has a proven track record of success in driving business transformation and growth across Indian led as well as multinational organizations and has delivered value successfully across diverse industry sectors such as FMCG, telecom

and quick service restaurants."

Eureka Forbes Limited sells water purifiers under the Aquaguard brand, among other products. The company was formerly part of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group before being sold to private equity player Advent International. In 2021 Advent bought a controlling stake in Eureka Forbes for Rs 4,400 crore.

The company sells water purification, vacuum cleaning, air purification and home security solutions.