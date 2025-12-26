Flashback 2025: Check out the top M&As of the year

Pro
The merger and acquisition (M&A) activity in India remained strong in 2025, as financial services, healthcare, infrastructure, information technology, automobile, and pharmaceuticals recorded large transactions. Geographically, five of the ten largest M&As were inbound transactions and four were domestic transactions. An inbound transaction involves a foreign company merging with or acquiring ......
