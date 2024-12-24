Flashback 2024: Top consumer and consumer-tech deals of the year
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Consumer
  • Flashback 2024: Top consumer and consumer-tech deals of the year

Flashback 2024: Top consumer and consumer-tech deals of the year

By Prithvi Durai

  • 24 Dec 2024
Pro
Flashback 2024: Top consumer and consumer-tech deals of the year
Credit: Pixabay

Deal activity in India’s consumer and consumer tech sectors was resilient for most of 2024 amid investors’ hope of a recovery in sentiment and some big-ticket deals, amongst other factors.  As the sector saw some big moolah coming in by private equity and venture capital firms, buoyed by rapid growth in direct-to-consumer (D2C) brands, ......

New to VCCircle.com?

Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!

Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.
Advertisement

Related Articles

How international school operators can navigate partnerships for expansion in India

Consumer

How international school operators can navigate partnerships for expansion in India

EV maker Greaves Electric Mobility files for IPO

Consumer

EV maker Greaves Electric Mobility files for IPO

Sahyadri Farms raises $46 mn, adds new investors to cap table

Consumer

Sahyadri Farms raises $46 mn, adds new investors to cap table

Italy's FILA sells 4.6% stake in Indian unit DOMS

Consumer

Italy's FILA sells 4.6% stake in Indian unit DOMS

Amazon's investment arm sells Shoppers Stop stake

Consumer

Amazon's investment arm sells Shoppers Stop stake

Pi Ventures bets on Quanfluence; Kirana Pro raises early-stage funding

Consumer

Pi Ventures bets on Quanfluence; Kirana Pro raises early-stage funding

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW