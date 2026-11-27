FirstCry unit Swara Baby Products trims IPO size, seeks $347.5 mn valuation

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India's Swara Baby Products has set a price band of 105 to 111 rupees per share for its initial public offering, seeking a valuation of up to 32.12 billion rupees ($347.45 million), a filing showed on Friday.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of shares worth 5 billion rupees and an offer for sale of shares worth up to 3 billion rupees by existing shareholders.

The IPO opens for subscription from December 2 to December 4, while anchor investors will bid for shares on December 1.

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The IPO has been cut from 10 billion rupees in draft papers filed in July, with the offer for sale reduced from 5 billion rupees, the red herring prospectus showed.

Parent Brainbees Solutions, which also operates baby products retailer FirstCry, will sell shares worth up to 1.5 billion rupees, the filing showed.

Swara Baby is a contract manufacturer of disposable hygiene products, including baby and adult diapers and sanitary napkins, and also sells diapers under its own brands Cuddles and Shields.

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Swara Baby's consolidated profit rose 18.5% to 955.9 million rupees in the financial year ended March 31, 2026, while revenue from operations climbed 23.4% to 11.64 billion rupees.

JM Financial and Avendus Capital are the book-running lead managers for the issue.

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