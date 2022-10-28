Fireside Ventures bullish on new themes unfolded during pandemic

Early-stage consumer-focused venture capital fund Fireside Ventures has recently announced the final close of its third fund, which will back around 25-30 startups that adhere to its thesis of digital-first consumer brands, focusing more on health and wellness, lifestyle and FMCG (fast-moving consumer goods). The fund’s portfolio includes baby and mother care brand Mamaearth, which had joined the unicorn club early this year. It had also jumped on the Thrasio-style, or house of brands, investment model with its first bet on Bengaluru-based 10club last year.

In a joint interaction, Kanwaljit Singh, Founder and Managing Partner at Fireside Ventures and Dipanjan Basu, Partner and CFO, spoke about the firm’s long-term thesis, trends in the consumer space and future investment plans and exit strategy.

Is Fireside looking to invest in new themes?

We have several interesting areas of focus in platform brands, house of brands and global brands from India. In platform brands, we are looking at companies focusing on a target solution like the area of Ayurveda, or demography like millennial women or children, a market like Bharat, or problems like preventative health. In the house of brands, we look to back those companies which are creating multiple sub-brands, each independent of the other, for a target set of audiences.

The infrastructure around digital and logistics has come a long way—Indian companies are now able to access high-quality talent, authentic raw materials, and dynamic production methods. The global markets are becoming relevant expansion areas for Indian brands. Tapping into these categories along with leveraging marketplaces such as Amazon enables inroads to the global markets. We will stay rooted to our focus, and look out for new categories which have emerged over the two years of the pandemic, so wellness as a category across different realms is an interesting option for us.

How does Fireside strategise its exits?

So, the space we are in, it is easier for us to get an exit. The metrics around becoming a unicorn are just vanity metrics, and they're overrated. If you do the math, we come into a business when it is doing Rs 5 crore and build it to Rs 150 crore in five years. A Rs 150-crore company, if some strategic investor will acquire it will usually pay 5X the revenue for it. Now imagine that I have put up a Rs 50 crore cheque and own a significant stake in a company like that then I'll be beating any index with a $100 million exit.

What changes have you noticed since January due to the macro environment?

We have noticed that since the uncertainties with inflation, war and economic conditions, global investors are slightly more cautious now. Interestingly, the domestic pool of money to funds like ours has increased quite a bit. Though in later stages investors have taken a cautious approach, it is for good. They are all asking the right questions about unit economics and profitability.

Is morale in the market low? When speaking to founders what do you notice?

I wouldn’t say that, I feel that it is still positive, there is a lot of entrepreneurial activity that is going on, Today, what is happening is that first the cost of doing business has gone up, especially on the d2c side, competition has gone up but on the positive side, you can reach the audience in so many different ways.

How has ecommerce changed in tier II and III cities?

Fair amount of today's revenue comes from tier II and III citites, but there are little nuances in how to reach them. It is not a price point issue. It is about the kind of marketing we do. So, for example, gone are the days when you get Khans and blast it out and it will work. Now there are local celebrities. If you are going to Uttar Pradesh, you get somebody who is known in UP and likewise. People may not be willing to spend 400 bucks on a product, but they can spend Rs 100 on 100 grams. So, the price remains the same, but it’s a lower unit. People want to try and use it. Smytten is a great example. They are doing well because they are taking the opportunity to try small and then might (try bigger sizes). They build trust and then they develop, so these are finer nuances that the brands are now actively working on to capture the tier II and III demand.

Many of your brands were positioned towards metro consumers. Will your portfolio companies focus on tier II and III cities?

Today, all our brands have a focus on tier II cities. The Sleep Company’s 40–50% of the revenue comes from not only the top 30 cities but outside these cities, for example, from places like Shimoga, and Jabalpur. These are places where e-commerce has reached. These cities are not deprived of money. It is a misnomer that somebody in Bangalore can afford it and somebody in Jabalpur cannot afford it. Somebody working in an IT company in Bangalore, if we compare them with a businessman in Jabalpur, may earn the same. But it is just that access here is tremendous.

Then why is there a narrative that there is no purchasing power in smaller cities?

Five years from now or 10 years from now, India’s success and overall growth will come from tier II and III cities. It is just a misnomer that these cities are poor, it is not true. It is not backed by data. There’s no data to say somebody in Jabalpur is poorer than somebody in Bangalore. It is just an organized town with less access.

