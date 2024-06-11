Fireside, Sofina harvest multibaggers from D2C brand

Pro
Domestic venture capital firm Fireside Ventures and Belgium-based investor Sofina SA are continuing to clock multibagger exits from their investments in a homegrown direct-to-consumer beauty and personal care unicorn, it is learnt. Fireside Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm focused on consumer brands, slashed its shareholding in the recently listed Honasa ......
New to VCCircle.com?
Subscribe to VCCircle PRO and get privileged access to exclusive curated articles!
Already a VCCircle PRO member? Click here to log in.