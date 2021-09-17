Fintech startup 4Fin and Boutique Spirit Brands raise funding

4Fin, a Pune-based fintech startup, said it has raised $1.1 million (Rs 8 crore) in a pre-seed round from Curesense Therapeutics which is run by investors behind biotech company Mylab Discovery Solutions.

4Fin, founded by ex-bankers Amit Tewary and Ajit Sinha, aims to provide personalised and faster credit access to millions of people of Bharat without complex paperwork.

The startup focuses on facilitating small loans to support expenses for health, education, and electric two-wheelers, among others.

The company said it is creating a mobile app-based interface for end customers which will be supported by a social model using ‘4Fin Mitras’.

Boutique Spirit Brands

Boutique Spirit Brands said on Thursday it has raised Rs 80 crore (around $10 million) in equity and debt from IIFL, Anicut Angel Fund, Kae Capital, Narendra Madhusudan Murkumbi, Vikramaditya Mohan Thapar Family Trust, and TradeCred.

TradeCred, an alternative debt platform, came in as a debt partner with Rs 60 crore. Five family offices on the TradeCred platform participated in the debt issue.

Incorporated in 2016, Boutique Spirit Brands is a multi-category spirits brand that specialises in manufacturing branded alcoholic beverages.

"The funding getting closed in such a short span is testimony to the fact that the investors see a lot of potential in our company and have faith in our team and belief in our vision of expansion,” Rahul Gagerna, founder and CEO of Boutique Spirit Brands, said.