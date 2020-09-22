Stay Home. Read Quality News
  1. Home
  2. TMT
TMT
By
FidelisWorld, Times Group & Sixth Sense-backed gaming firm Smaaash shutting shop
Photo Credit: Pexels

Serial entrepreneur Shripal Morakhia is pulling the plug on his gaming arcade firm Smaaash Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, a year after...

TO READ THE FULL STORY

Leave Your Comment(s)
UPCOMING EVENTS