

Fasanara Capital appoints former Shuaa Capital CEO to lead MENA expansion

By Dilasha Seth

  • 06 May 2025
Fawad Tariq-Khan, managing director of Middle East operations, Fasanara Capital

Fasanara Capital, a global technology-driven investment management firm that manages assets worth $4.5 billion, has appointed a former top executive from Shuaa Capital to lead its expansion in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.  

The London-headquartered asset manager has named Fawad Tariq-Khan as managing director for its Middle East operations. Prior to this, Tariq-Khan served as group CEO of Shuaa Capital, a publicly listed investment banking platform, which manages over $14 billion in assets across various strategies, including credit, venture, and private equity.  

Based in Abu Dhabi, Tariq-Khan will lead the rollout of Fasanara’s technology-enabled asset-backed finance strategies across the region.  

“We are thrilled to welcome Fawad--a great champion of the Middle East--to Fasanara to help drive our expansion there... drawing on our digital asset and quant capabilities throughout the region,” said Francesco Filia, CEO and founder of Fasanara Capital.  

Founded in 2011, Fasanara Capital initially focused on tail-risk strategies and launched its first alternative credit strategies in 2014, targeting European fintech-related receivables and loans. Currently, it operates across investment strategies, including lending, venture capital, digital, and quant.  

With a team of over 110 professionals, Fasanara offers fintech-originated asset-based lending, focusing on semi-liquid private credit. Its venture platform deploys capital from pre-seed to Series A stages, backing early-stage fintech platforms and digital marketplaces.  

“I am excited to join Fasanara and work with Francesco and the leadership team to bring the firm’s unique capabilities in private lending to businesses in the Middle East,” said Tariq-Khan, who holds an MSc in Business Studies from UCD Smurfit Business School. He began his career in Deloitte’s advisory business in London before relocating to Dubai, where he helped establish the firm’s Middle East debt advisory practice.  

In January, Fasanara Capital launched its first tokenized money market fund, the “Fasanara MMF Token (FAST)”, offering investors a faster, more cost-effective, and transparent way to access money market investments. 

