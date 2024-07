Family offices need clarity on regulatory, tax policies: Panelists at VCCircle summit

Premium VCCircle event panelists Vivek Tolat, Manish Khurana, Anant Kharad and Kunal Palta

Opaque regulations and lack of clarity around taxation are two of the key issues that family offices face in India, said panelists at the VCCircle Family Office Summit 2024. Navigating the boundary between tax efficiency and regulatory compliance is what a family office has to decide on first, said Vivek Tolat, ......