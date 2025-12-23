India's growth holds up in November on urban consumption demand: RBI report
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Economy
  • India's growth holds up in November on urban consumption demand: RBI report

India's growth holds up in November on urban consumption demand: RBI report

By Reuters

  • 23 Dec 2025
  • Listen to Story
India's growth holds up in November on urban consumption demand: RBI report
People shop at a market in New Delhi, India, November 4, 2024.REUTERS/Anushree Fadnavis

The Indian economy continued to hold up its strong growth momentum in November, helped by private and urban consumption demand, the Reserve Bank of India said in its monthly bulletin on Monday.

"Demand conditions remained robust, with indicators of urban demand strengthening further," the RBI report said. "High-frequency indicators suggest that overall economic activity held up in the post-festival month of November."

India's economy expanded by 8.2% in the July-September quarter, its fastest pace in six quarters, showing "remarkable resillience" amidst persistent global trade uncertainties, the central bank said.

Advertisement

"Coordinated fiscal, monetary and regulatory policies have helped to build resilience over the year," the RBI said.

Earlier this year, India cut taxes on hundreds of consumer items ranging from soaps to small cars to spur domestic demand in the face of economic headwinds from punishing U.S. tariffs.

Additionally, the central bank cut its key interest rate by a total of 125 basis points in 2025, including a 25 bps reduction in December.

Advertisement

"The decisions were guided by the benign inflation outlook for both headline and core, which provided space for monetary policy to further support the growth momentum," the RBI said in its bulletin.

The central bank raised its GDP forecast for the current fiscal year to 7.3% from 6.8% earlier this month, while lowering its inflation projection to 2% from 2.6%.

However, it lowered the GDP forecast for first half of next year to 6.7%-6.8%.

Advertisement

India's inflation edged higher to 0.71% in November from a record low of 0.25% in October, but remained well below the central bank’s target of 4% with a 2 percentage point band on either side.

"Inflation in both urban and rural areas edged up in November with the latter moving out of deflation," RBI said.

Advertisement
Indian economyRBIgrowth momentum

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Major central banks deliver biggest easing push in over a decade in 2025

Economy

Major central banks deliver biggest easing push in over a decade in 2025

RBI minutes flag scope for more easing as growth seen slowing next year

Economy

RBI minutes flag scope for more easing as growth seen slowing next year

India to revamp M&A rules to protect retail investors, expedite deals

Economy

India to revamp M&A rules to protect retail investors, expedite deals

Bringing down debt-to-GDP ratio priority from next fiscal, says Sitharaman

Economy

Bringing down debt-to-GDP ratio priority from next fiscal, says Sitharaman

Rupee's relentless slide fuels expectations of heavy intervention by RBI

Economy

Rupee's relentless slide fuels expectations of heavy intervention by RBI

RBI cuts repo rate by 25 basis points, boosts liquidity

Economy

RBI cuts repo rate by 25 basis points, boosts liquidity

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW