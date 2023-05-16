facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News

Fairfax investing $250 mn to lift stake in India portfolio firm

By Aman Malik

  • 16 May 2023
Premium
Fairfax investing $250 mn to lift stake in India portfolio firm
Prem Watsa | Credit: Reuters

Fairfax India Holdings Corp., the Toronto-listed investment firm created by Indian-born Canadian billionaire Prem Watsa’s Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. to invest in the South Asian nation, is deploying as much as $250 million (about Rs 2,055 crore) to increase its stake in an Indian company that is already its biggest ......

This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!

Here's a selection of our recent premium content.

Become a Premium member
Already a member? Click here to log in.

Articles

Premium
Fairfax investing $250 mn to lift stake in India portfolio firm

Infrastructure

Fairfax investing $250 mn to lift stake in India portfolio firm

Early-stage startups Agraga, RevenueHero, others raise funding

Healthcare

Early-stage startups Agraga, RevenueHero, others raise funding

Morgan Stanley weighs cutting 7% of Asia investment bank jobs

Finance

Morgan Stanley weighs cutting 7% of Asia investment bank jobs

Govt names former tourism official as head of Competition Commission of India

People

Govt names former tourism official as head of Competition Commission of India

Premium
Grapevine: Alpha Alternatives hits credit fund's first close; Mayfield exits EV bet

General

Grapevine: Alpha Alternatives hits credit fund's first close; Mayfield exits EV bet

ZestMoney founders resign after PhonePe deal collapses

TMT

ZestMoney founders resign after PhonePe deal collapses