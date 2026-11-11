Fairfax Financial Holdings likely to exit IIFL Finance
VCCircleVCCircle
Login
Advertisement
  • Home
  • Finance
  • Fairfax Financial Holdings likely to exit IIFL Finance

Fairfax Financial Holdings likely to exit IIFL Finance

By Reuters

  • 11 Nov 2026
  • Listen to Story
Fairfax Financial Holdings likely to exit IIFL Finance
Fairfax's logo in an illustration | Credit: Reuters/Dado Ruvic

Canada's Fairfax Financial Holdings plans to exit its nearly 11% stake in IIFL Finance, two people familiar with the discussions said on Wednesday.

The sale is intended to unlock funds for Fairfax's purchase of a 60% stake in IDBI Bank from India's federal government and the Asian country's largest insurer.

Fairfax is looking to complete the exit "soon", one of the people said.

Advertisement

Both people declined to be identified as the discussions are confidential.

Fairfax and IIFL did not immediately respond to emails seeking comment.

Fairfax bought a near 22% stake in IIFL Finance in 2015, but the stake has since been diluted down to near 11%. On Tuesday, IIFL Finance said that it would expand its capital base, with US investment fund Blackstone purchasing 16% of equity via convertible shares and warrants.

Advertisement
Fairfax Financial HoldingsexitIIFL Finance

Share article on

Advertisement

Related Articles

Premium
Former Rising Straits execs, developer Jashn Realty set up housing property fund

Finance

Former Rising Straits execs, developer Jashn Realty set up housing property fund

Premium
India's family offices grow, but shift from preservation to growth uneven

Finance

India's family offices grow, but shift from preservation to growth uneven

Blackstone to buy about 16% stake in IIFL Finance for $535 mn

Finance

Blackstone to buy about 16% stake in IIFL Finance for $535 mn

KKR profit hits record as asset sales, fees surge

Finance

KKR profit hits record as asset sales, fees surge

TPG to invest up to $85 mn in Kirloskar Group's NBFC Arka Fincap

Finance

TPG to invest up to $85 mn in Kirloskar Group's NBFC Arka Fincap

Premium
Deals Digest: PE-VC funding rebounds on large-ticket rounds; M&A picks up

Finance

Deals Digest: PE-VC funding rebounds on large-ticket rounds; M&A picks up

Advertisement
Google News Icon

Google News

Follow VCCircle on Google News for the latest updates on Business and Startup News

FOLLOW