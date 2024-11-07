Fairfax-backed CSB Bank taps offshore investor for fresh capital
Fairfax-backed CSB Bank taps offshore investor for fresh capital

By Aman Malik

  • 07 Nov 2024
Pralay Mondal, MD and CEO, CSB Bank

CSB Bank Ltd, the Indian private-sector lender controlled by Canadian investment firm Fairfax, is set to raise $100 million (around Rs 840 crore) in fresh capital from a marquee global investor, VCCircle has gathered.  The Thrissur, Kerala-headquartered bank will use the new capital to increase its lending to small businesses, self-employed ......

