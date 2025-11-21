FAE Beauty, Ravity Software snag early-stage capital

Beauty brand FAE Beauty and mobility-focused startup Ravity Software have secured early-stage funding, the companies said.

FAE Beauty has secured $2 million (Rs 17.9 crore) in fresh funding led by Spring Marketing Capital. Existing investors, including Titan Capital Winners Fund, Arihant Patni, and several angels also participated.

“With this raise, we plan to double down on product innovation, launch new face-forward categories, and strengthen our omni-channel presence across marketplaces, quick commerce, and offline retail,” said Karishma Kewalramani, founder and chief executive of FAE Beauty.

Founded by Kewalramani, the brand sells makeup products designed to reimagine colour cosmetics for Indian skin tones and textures.

Mobility-focused startup Ravity Software has secured Rs 2 crore ($0.2 million) from Maruti Suzuki India Ltd, which acquired over 7.84% equity stake through the Maruti Suzuki Innovation Fund.

The Innovation Fund makes strategic investments in startups building solutions relevant to Maruti Suzuki’s operations. It has previously invested in Amlgo Labs Pvt Ltd in March 2024 and Sociograph Solutions in June 2022.

Founded in 2022, Ravity Software Solutions offers connected mobility intelligence via an AI-powered platform that helps organizations improve operations through data-driven insights.

