EY India makes second bet with eBorn Consulting

Credit: 123RF.com

EY India, the local arm of the multinational professional services firm, on Friday said it has bought Thane-based system analysis program solutions provider eBorn Consulting Pvt Ltd, marking its second acquisition within three years.

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction.

With this buyout, EY aims to boost capabilities for its clients’ large-scale transformation programs, it said in a statement.

eBorn Consulting was founded by Prakash Bagal, Satish Mittal, Sanjeev Gupta and Mahesh Kore in 2010. Following this acquisition, eBorn’s co-founders and its 130-mamber team will join EY.

“The eBorn team, with its track record and market presence, is known for its delivery-focused approach to providing SAP implementation and Managed Services solutions,” said Pankaj Dhandharia, partner and markets leader, EY India.

“The acquisition considers our approach to growth, industry, and our own fit to offer domain-focused SAP solutions to clients,” said Bagal.

In 2020, EY India had acquired end-to-end skilling platform Spotmentor Technologies. It had said that the acquisition will help strengthen its advisory portfolio, which provides digital services to help businesses with their skilling and learning needs.

EY provides a range of services including transactions, advisory and accounting. It targets several sectors including health, oil and gas, technology, life sciences and power and utilities. It claims to have completed over 120 acquisitions globally in the last six years.

