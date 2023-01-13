facebook-page-view
Stay Home. Read Quality News
Advertisement
  • Home
  • TMT
  • EY India makes second bet with eBorn Consulting

EY India makes second bet with eBorn Consulting

By K Amoghavarsha

  • 13 Jan 2023
EY India makes second bet with eBorn Consulting
Credit: 123RF.com

EY India, the local arm of the multinational professional services firm, on Friday said it has bought Thane-based system analysis program solutions provider eBorn Consulting Pvt Ltd, marking its second acquisition within three years. 

The company, however, did not disclose the financial details of the transaction. 

With this buyout, EY aims to boost capabilities for its clients’ large-scale transformation programs, it said in a statement. 

Advertisement

eBorn Consulting was founded by Prakash Bagal, Satish Mittal, Sanjeev Gupta and Mahesh Kore in 2010. Following this acquisition, eBorn’s co-founders and its 130-mamber team will join EY. 

“The eBorn team, with its track record and market presence, is known for its delivery-focused approach to providing SAP implementation and Managed Services solutions,” said Pankaj Dhandharia, partner and markets leader, EY India.  

“The acquisition considers our approach to growth, industry, and our own fit to offer domain-focused SAP solutions to clients,” said Bagal. 

Advertisement

In 2020, EY India had acquired end-to-end skilling platform Spotmentor Technologies. It had said that the acquisition will help strengthen its advisory portfolio, which provides digital services to help businesses with their skilling and learning needs. 

EY provides a range of services including transactions, advisory and accounting. It targets several sectors including health, oil and gas, technology, life sciences and power and utilities. It claims to have completed over 120 acquisitions globally in the last six years.

Advertisement
Ernst & YoungeBorn ConsultingSpotmentor Technologiessystem analysis program servicesEY India

Share article on

Advertisement

Articles

Premium
Former ICICI Venture, Tano Capital execs float D2C fund

Consumer

Former ICICI Venture, Tano Capital execs float D2C fund

EY India makes second bet with eBorn Consulting

TMT

EY India makes second bet with eBorn Consulting

SaaS startups bank on Budget 2023 for economic boost

TMT

SaaS startups bank on Budget 2023 for economic boost

Premium
ASG Hospital earmarks $123 mn for inorganic bets

Healthcare

ASG Hospital earmarks $123 mn for inorganic bets

Markets log weekly gains as rate worries ease

Finance

Markets log weekly gains as rate worries ease

Bombay HC asks Rapido to stall ops in Maharashtra

TMT

Bombay HC asks Rapido to stall ops in Maharashtra

Advertisement