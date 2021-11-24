Eximius Ventures launches programme for students to get a flavour of startup investing

Micro venture capital firm Eximius Ventures has launched a programme to help undergraduate students participate in deal sourcing and invest in emerging startups from their campuses

Eximius Ventures said in a statement that it will allocate up to $500,000 for The Student Venture Partner Programme.

The programme has already launched its first cohort with the selection of three students from different Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) campuses.

The selected students are Aryan Mittal from IIT Delhi, Bhargav Chaudhari from IIT Bombay, and Parth Goel from IIT Kharagpur. .

The one-year-old programme will also enable each of the students to present deals to the internal committee (IC) of Eximus Ventures. Simultaneously, the programme will also groom the Student Venture Partners to become a part of the venture capital ecosystem.

Eximius Ventures was founded in March last year by Pearl Agarwal, who had previously worked with companies like UTIMCO ($40 billion endowment fund), Merrill Lynch and Global Infrastructure Partners. The micro venture capital fund marked the first close of its debut fund earlier in March this year.

Earlier this month, global venture capital firm Antler, which has made over a dozen bets in India, launched a fellowship programme in the country that will provide student founders an equity-free grant of $20,000 with no terms and conditions.

Few students selected as part of the Antler India fellowship will also pitch to them for eligibility for pre-seed funding in the range of $175,000-$250,000 at 10% equity at the end of the programme.