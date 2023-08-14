Exclusive: Sovereign fund, other investors may bankroll Narayana Group’s PE exit plan

Premium Credit: Thinkstock

A sovereign wealth fund and a couple of other investors will likely fund education-focused Narayana Group’s plan to provide an exit to its existing private equity backers, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. Hyderabad-based Narayana had in mid-2018 roped in Morgan Stanley Private Equity and Indian mid-market PE firm BanyanTree Capital for ......