Exclusive: Sanlam PE close to striking bolt-on deal with another PE-backed biz

Credit: 123RF.com

South Africa’s Sanlam Private Equity is set to ink a bolt-on transaction to bolster a portfolio company it acquired two years ago, just weeks after striking its fourth deal via its new fund earlier this year.

The PE firm, which had pushed back the final close for the new fund—SPE Mid-Market Fund I Partnership, is in the process of seeing through its portfolio firm meat supplier Cavalier acquire Grand Foods Meat Plant, VCCircle has learnt. Grand Foods is currently controlled by PE firm Emerging Capital Partners (ECP).

An email query to a Sanlam PE spokesperson did not elicit a response till the time of publishing this news.

ECP had acquired Grand Foods over a year ago when it bought Burger King’s South Africa franchise from Johannesburg Stock Exchange-listed Grand Parade Investments Ltd. ECP had routed the deal via its fourth fund, which had made a final close around $640 million in November 2018.

The target business had acquired the rights to the master franchise for the Burger King brand in South Africa and opened the first restaurant, in Cape Town, in May 2013. It had 97 outlets in the country when the deal was announced in 2021.

The deal was initially nixed and later received a green signal with a rider. ECP was asked to dispose of Grand Foods Meat Plant, the key backend supplier to the Burger King business in South Africa, among other conditions.

Sanlam PE, Cavalier

Meanwhile, Sanlam PE had bought a majority stake in Cavalier Group of Companies, marking its first investment in the red meat industry. It had picked up the stake in a secondary transaction from state-owned lender Land and Agricultural Development Bank of South Africa and Griekwaland-wes Korporatief Bpk (GWK), an agricultural and food chain company.

Cavalier procures, packages and sells red meat and related products. It has a lamb feedlot and a processing, deboning and packaging plant. It also has a beef abattoir.

The company is the largest employer in the Cullinan region of South Africa’s Gauteng province, with nearly two-thirds of workers being women.

The group consists of five entities: Cavalier Foods, Cavalier Livestock, Cavalier Abattoir and Cavalier Feeders, besides the holding company.

Cavalier Foods (previously Just Lamb) was established in 1998. It is a red meat wholesaler and packing house located near Cullinan that started by procuring and slaughtering small livestock in South Africa and Namibia.

Cavalier Livestock is an intermediary for various abattoirs and feedlots across the country. Cavalier Abattoir operates beef and sheep abattoirs that are located on the same premises as the group’s packaging factories and feedlot.

Cavalier Feeders is situated on Boekenhout Farm, outside Pretoria, and has its own in-house feed factory where rations are mixed according to specific requirements.

