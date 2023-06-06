Exclusive: PE funds in race for Indian-origin founders’ US-based IT firm

Premium
At least two private equity investors are evaluating an investment in a US-based digital transformation services and consulting company that has a significant presence in India, two people aware of the development told VCCircle. PE interest in the IT sector has risen over the past few years, especially after the Covid-19 pandemic that boosted demand for technology services. But the sector had been a favourite hunting ......
This is a Premium article. Please subscribe or log in to read the full story!
Here's a selection of our recent premium content.
Already a member? Click here to log in.